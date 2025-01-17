Worthing's Connaught Theatre set to sink its teeth into Dracula

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackeyed Theatre bring their production of Dracula to south-coast venues in 2025.

From January 23-25 they will be at the Connaught Theatre, Worthing; from January 30-February 1 at the MAST Studios, Southampton; and from February 4-8 at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford.

Adapted by Nick Lane, their theatrical treatment of Bram Stoker’s adventure blends Victorian gothic with the contemporary, showcasing Blackeyed Theatre’s trademark ensemble performance style. They are promising a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design for an exhilarating theatrical experience.

Stretching from London, through provincial England, to the mountainous wastes of Transylvania, Bram Stoker’s gothic thriller embodies the struggle to break taboos, resist temptation and stop the unknown outside becoming the enemy within, says writer and director Nick Lane.

The time is 1897. Mankind is on the cusp of vast technological change, scientific mastery and media innovation. Poised between traditional beliefs, the threat of the unknown and the shock of the new world, an altogether darker fear is emerging. As a new shadow looms large over England, a small group of young men and women, led by Professor Van Helsing, are plunged into an epic struggle for survival.

“I'm always excited to work with Blackeyed Theatre, and Dracula is such a cracking work –

tense, dense and dripping with menace. I wanted to tell the classic story, but also to try and explore certain elements within it in a slightly different way. When you blend the familiar and the strange, as we did with Jekyll & Hyde and more recently the Sherlock adaptation The Valley of Fear, what you're hoping is that the fans of the story – whether in book, film or TV form – feel you've done Bram Stoker justice, while those that are coming to Dracula with no preconceptions are drawn in by the mystery of who Count Dracula is. And of course ultimately you want to give everyone a great night out.”

Artistic director of Blackeyed Theatre, Adrian McDougall added: “2024 marks Blackeyed Theatre’s 20th birthday and what better way to celebrate than with Bram Stoker’s classic. Dracula gives audiences a little bit of everything and really encapsulates what Blackeyed Theatre is all about – telling fantastic stories with passion, originality and unashamed theatricality. And I’m proud that it furthers our mission to help ensure regional audiences get choice when it comes to high quality theatre.”

The cast of six includes Maya-Nika Bewley (Offie nomination Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit) playing the roles of Mina Harker/Dr Hennessey; David Chafer (The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde and The Importance of Being Earnest – Theatre Mill) playing the roles of Abraham van Helsing/Count Dracula; Richard Keightley (Ben and Imo – Royal Shakespeare Company, Watch on the Rhine – Donmar Warehouse, Twelfth Night –

National Theatre) playing the roles of Dr John Seward/Count Dracula; Pelé Kelland-Beau (Painkiller and Run – Theatre Royal Stratford East) playing the roles of Jonathan Harker/Quincey Morris; Marie Osman (Aromatherapy – Talawa Theatre Company, Nowhere To Run – Hampstead Theatre, Babe, The Sheep Pig – Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) playing the roles of Lucy Westenra/Renfield; and Harry Rundle (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child – Palace Theatre, Florian Zeller’s The Son – Duke of York Theatre) playing the roles of Arthur Holmwood/Count Dracula.

Dracula is adapted and directed by Nick Lane (associate director and literary manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014) with original music composed by Tristan Parkes. The creative team also includes Enric Ortuño (movement and intimacy director), Victoria Spearing (set designer), Naomi Gibbs (costume designer) and Oliver Welsh (lighting designer).

Dracula is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with Harrogate Theatre and South Hill Park Arts Centre.