Worthing's English Martyrs Catholic Primary School rated GOOD by Ofsted

Staff, children and pupils at English Martyrs Catholic Primary are delighted that the school has been judged to be a ‘good’ school in all areas in its most recent Ofsted inspection in October 2022.

Head Teacher, Helen Townsley, celebrates with the children

During the visit, the inspectors noted that, “This is a school where every pupil is made to feel unique and special” and that “pastoral care is very strong”. They also commented on the strong start that children make in Early Years and that they thrive with the opportunities to be independent.

It was also noted that the curriculum is inclusive and ambitious, and they reported that parents feel that ‘each child is treated with care and compassion’.“This is a fantastic achievement for our school, and is wonderful recognition of the progress that we have made,” said headteacher, Helen Townsley.

“We are particularly delighted that the team recognised how much we care for each and every child. This is at the very heart of our school. I am incredibly proud of our children, and also proud to be surrounded by dedicated teachers and staff who are so committed to nurturing all of our pupils to achieve their full potential.”

The report has also been received positively by parents, with comments such as: “We were delighted to see the result and to read such lovely things about our school in the report! A real reflection of the school and how happy the children are there.”

