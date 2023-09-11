Worthing's Travel Places completes 10,000-mile challenge for Chestnut Tree House

A Worthing-based travel management company has completed a challenge to virtually swim, cycle, walk and run the distance between London and Brisbane, Australia.

Travel Places, specialist travel company for the sports, media and entertainment industry, used the challenge to kick off a fundraising campaign for Chestnut Tree House, which provides vital hospice care and community support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. The business has set a target to reach £10,000 in donations for the charity – the amount it costs to run the hospice for just one day.

The travel company, which is certified B Corp™, worked on location at the Women’s Football World Cup tournament in Australia this summer, supporting the England Women’s team. Aligning its challenge to Sarina Wiegman and her team’s campaign, Travel Places set itself the challenge to take on the approximate distance between London and Brisbane from the tournament kick-off until the team returned home.

Lucy Brooks, Head of Marketing at Travel Places, said of the challenge: “Chestnut Tree House is one of four charities that we have chosen to support in 2023/24 and we have set ourselves the target of raising enough donations to pay for a day for this amazing charity that does so much for children and their families in East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

“This latest fundraising activity was inspired by the England women’s football team, who faced their own campaign this summer. But it also supported our employee wellbeing programme with its ‘keeping active’ theme. We’ve loved seeing so many of our staff get moving – both those working in the office, as well as on site with our clients. From Seoul in Korea to St Tropez in France, and even Australia itself, we’ve had staff pounding the streets and getting on their bikes to help us achieve the challenge."

To reach its £10,000 target, Travel Places is supporting Chestnut Tree House in a number of other ways, including providing donations of goods, volunteering and many other fundraising activities.

Alison Taylor, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Chestnut Tree House, thanked the team for their support: “We’re so grateful to Travel Places for supporting Chestnut Tree House with this amazing campaign. It costs more than £5 million every year to provide hospice care for local children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Only a small proportion of this comes from government, so we depend upon the generosity of our local community. The money raised by Travel Places will help us add life to shortened years, supporting local families to make magical memories together.”