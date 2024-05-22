Wowzer Wednesday returns to St John's Park. Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill Town Council is pleased to welcome the return of the activities, and look forward to welcoming children and families to the first Wowzer Wednesday of 2024.
Children will be able to enjoy free inflatables in St John's Park from 11am - 3pm, on Wednesday 29 May.
There will be something for all ages, with a giant bouncy castle, an obstacle course and inflatable laser tag, so you can challenge your friends.
The little ones will have a great time in the separate under-fives area, with a bounce and slide, and soft-play run by Places Leisure.
Those who see themselves as the next Rashford can practice their football skills with Little Kickers who will be bringing along another free activity on the day.
To refresh, kids can grab a snack from the registration tent - kindly provided by the Co-Operative.
We can't wait to see everyone there!