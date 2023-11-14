Wreath laying ceremony takes place in Felpham
Following the Armistice Day National Two Minutes Silence at the Town Hall on Saturday 11th November, members of the Bognor Regis RAF Association went to Felpham and laid a wreath at the Memorial to the crew of a Handley Page Hampden aircraft that came down on the night of 16/17 April 1943 in the Second World War.
Sadly, all members of the four-man crew were killed.
The wreath was laid by the Branch President, Malcolm Penberthy.
Also present were the Branch Chairman, Cliff Mewett; Standard Bearer, Dave Vickers; Branch Treasurer, Mike Monk and Welfare Officer, Roger Norman.
The weather was fine so plenty of people were taking an interest in the Memorial and the proceedings.