WWT Arundel Wetland Centre wins Silver for Accessible & Inclusive Tourism at Beautiful South Awards

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre was awarded Silver in the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism category at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards at The Grand in Brighton on Tuesday 12 December, 2023.

This Silver Award recognises that WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is a memorable visitor experience - particularly for those with accessibility requirements.

The centre has improved its accessibility over the last few years by opening a Changing Places facility and producing an Accessibility Guide.

These changes bolstered their existing accessible boat safari and a flexible education programs that adapts for all school visitors. Arundel Wetland Centre also has level walkways, step-free wildlife hides, wheelchair hire, accessible parking spaces and accessible toilets.

The Wetland Discovery boat safari's loading ramp can accommodate wheelchairs

Centre Manager Claire Hogben said: “I would like to wish a huge congratulations to all our fellow Beautiful South Award Finalists and to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers for all of their hard work.”

The Accessible & Inclusive Tourism award category was sponsored by VisitBrighton, the official tourism body for the city of Brighton & Hove.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open every day of the year, except Christmas Day, and closes at 2 pm on Christmas Eve.

The site is open 10am-4.30pm, seven days a week.