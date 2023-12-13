WWT Arundel Wetland Centre wins Silver for Accessible & Inclusive Tourism at Beautiful South Awards
This Silver Award recognises that WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is a memorable visitor experience - particularly for those with accessibility requirements.
The centre has improved its accessibility over the last few years by opening a Changing Places facility and producing an Accessibility Guide.
These changes bolstered their existing accessible boat safari and a flexible education programs that adapts for all school visitors. Arundel Wetland Centre also has level walkways, step-free wildlife hides, wheelchair hire, accessible parking spaces and accessible toilets.
Centre Manager Claire Hogben said: “I would like to wish a huge congratulations to all our fellow Beautiful South Award Finalists and to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers for all of their hard work.”
The Accessible & Inclusive Tourism award category was sponsored by VisitBrighton, the official tourism body for the city of Brighton & Hove.
They manage the www.visitbrighton.com website, the number one website for the city, as well as the official Visit Brighton Contact Centre and Visitor Information Points.
WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open every day of the year, except Christmas Day, and closes at 2 pm on Christmas Eve.
The site is open 10am-4.30pm, seven days a week.
Visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel for more information.