WynterCon: The award-winning comic con is back with a new town and a new venue

After entertaining thousands of guests over the past decade at the Winter Garden in Eastbourne, WynterCon will be moving to the stunning East Sussex College - Hastings Station Plaza for our most exciting event yet.

Featuring full-sized movie props, animatronics, authors and artists, vendors, cosplay competitions, gaming, photo opportunities, our always-popular education workshops, and stars from stage and screen, there’s plenty to do for the whole family.

Event Founder Andy Kybett said: “WynterCon’s motto when the first-ever event launched back in 2013 was 'It doesn't matter what world you come from, you're welcome in ours’, and it’s just as relevant - if not more so - today. I’m extremely grateful to East Sussex College for the opportunity to promote this message of inclusivity on a larger scale, and my team and I promise to stage an event that will not only do this magnificent venue justice but raise much-needed funds for a very worthy charity.”

Further information regarding the event, including details of the cosplay competition and special guests, will be released on our website and our Facebook and Instagram accounts, so be sure to check back regularly for more details. Given the location of this new venue and the substantial interest from the college’s students, we expect demand for tickets to be extremely high, so we recommend purchasing early to avoid the disappointment of being turned away.

Tickets for WynterCon XI can be purchased via this link:- Children £FREE - £12.50, Students £12.50.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness for Sky Creative Sussex . Sky Creative Sussex (Registered Charity Number 1178076) is an award-winning Arts and Education charity that champions eco-awareness and inclusivity.

