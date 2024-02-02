Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HM Coastguard tasked the volunteer crews of Littlehampton lifeboat station to attend a yacht that had ‘suffered technical problems’, amid concerns that the sole crew member ‘may have inhaled smoke from the failed engine’.

“Just before 10pm, the RNLI volunteer crews were paged and launched Renee Sherman, the station’s B-Class lifeboat,” an RNLI statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Heading east out of the harbour entrance the sea conditions were slight with wave heights up to 1m. Wind conditions were a following westerly Force 3 breeze and the visibility was good.

An incident involving a yacht sparked an emergency response from RNLI volunteers near West Worthing. Photo: RNLI

“The lifeboat encountered a 30-foot yacht approximately 1.5 miles offshore from West Worthing that was unable to make headway due to a failed engine.”

The RNLI said a member of the lifeboat crew boarded the yacht and ascertained that the sole occupant was ‘fit and well’ and ‘not in need of immediate medical attention’.

A spokesperson added: “It was determined the safest course of action was to take the yacht under tow to Littlehampton so around 10.30pm, with an RNLI crew member assisting on the yacht, the lifeboat commenced the return westward journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Low tide had been at 9pm so in order for there to be sufficient water depth under the yacht’s keel the lifeboat was forced to stand off south of Littlehampton in order for the tide to rise further.”

HM Coastguard tasked the volunteer crews of Littlehampton lifeboat station to attend a yacht that had ‘suffered technical problems’, amid concerns that the sole crew member ‘may have inhaled smoke from the failed engine’. Photo: RNLI

At 12.30am, the vessels were able to enter the harbour, where RNLI shore crew assisted transferring the yacht to moorings on the east side of the river just before 1am.

Chris King, duty launch authority for this incident, said: ‘Although the sea conditions were slight with a moderate breeze the failure of the yacht’s engine limited its ability to safely navigate, particularly during the hours of darkness.

"There being only a sole crew member on board who may have inhaled fumes from the engine it was important for Littlehampton’s volunteer lifeboat crew to attend the vessel and assist to ensure the safety of the yacht and her crew.