Yapton Gardening Group partners with housebuilder to create pollinator corridors at Ryebank Gate

With a 97% decline in flower-rich meadows since 1930, butterflies and bees have lost the vital amount of nectar they need to survive*. By planting over 500 wildflowers across the development, the housebuilder has joined forces with the local gardening group to create pollinator corridors that will provide essential food and shelter for local wildlife to thrive.

Members of the Yapton and District Cottage Gardeners Society, one of the oldest horticultural societies in West Sussex, helped to choose and plant the wildflowers across the development, including blackthorns, hawthorns, wild primrose and creeping buttercup.

The new flowers have been planted to mark No Mow May, an annual campaign that calls on lawn owners to put their mowers away to let spring plants and wildflowers grow.

Yapton and District Cottage Gardeners Society at Ryebank Gate

David Donovan, a member of Yapton and District Cottage Gardeners, commented: “It is crucial that we help to protect and preserve pollinators such as bees and butterflies in the area, as they support our entire ecosystem. It has been fantastic to work with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes on this project and to see more incredible wildlflowers brought to life in the heart of Yapton.

“We hope our efforts inspire others to let their lawns grow freely this May, and we cannot wait to see the flowers in full bloom.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “Every year we celebrate No Mow May across many of our developments as part of our ongoing commitment to support local wildlife populations. We are proud to have partnered with Yapton and District Cottage Gardeners' Society this year to plant a huge variety of wildflowers at Ryebank Gate, which will bring fantastic colour and life to the development. We would encourage everyone to get involved with the campaign to support a thriving ecosystem here in Yapton.”

