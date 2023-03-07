Yapton Scouts get into character with housebuilder's storytelling session for World Book Day

Helen and the housebuilder, who is building its Ryebank Gate development opposite the Scouts’ hut, selected a variety of construction stories to be shared with the children at their weekly meeting. The stories focused on the different roles available in the housebuilding industry, key sustainability themes and more information about the built environment around them.
Toby Hewson, Group Scout Leader at 1st Yapton & Ford Scouts, said: “In our increasingly busy lives, sometimes it is difficult to set time aside to read despite how important it is, so we are grateful for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for arranging this activity for the children for World Book Day. There is nothing better than being transported into another world through great narration to allow the children’s imaginations to come alive – the children greatly enjoyed hearing the character’s voices and we thank Helen for bringing these stories to life.”
Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “For World Book Day, we wanted to offer an engaging activity for our local Scouts in Yapton using the art of storytelling. Helen is fantastic at bringing emotion and depth to the written dialogue to create an immersive experience, and we are pleased to hear that the Scouts enjoyed the event.”