Yorkshire’s premiere Celtic folk rock band Gaelforce play Bognor Regis

Yorkshire’s premiere Celtic folk rock band Gaelforce are determined to break into the south and south-west much more as they head for the Southdowns Music Festival in Bognor Regis for the first time ever.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be in concert on Sunday, September 21 at Venue 24 from 4-5.30pm on The Pier for a free-entry event, offering traditional Scottish and Irish songs and tunes in a folk-rock style with bagpipes, fiddle, guitar, bass and drums (www.gaelforcecelticrock.co.uk).

Chris Dyson, the one original member left, said: “We have not been to the area before. I'm doing my utmost with the band to try to get further afield and to get more gigs in the south and the south-west. We do very well in Yorkshire but I want us to go further. I think folk rock is probably a lot more popular in the south and the south-west than it is in Yorkshire. I think there is a bigger market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaelforce originated as an idea in the late 1980s, evolving from a popular Yorkshire folk rock band known as Cocky, a name reflecting the region’s term for confidence. Several members of Cocky sought a rockier sound, leading to the formation of Gaelforce, with Chris on fiddle and mandola, Karen Exley on vocals, David Collins on keyboards and Roy Whyke on drums. The group was soon joined by bassist and multi-instrumentalist Hugh Bradley from Huddersfield and Barnsley rock guitarist Pete Moreton.

“We played until 97 and then there was a bit of a fall-out. It's a long story but that was the end of the band for a period of time, about 20 years. I think it was about 2018 when we finally starting putting this band together which I’d been thinking about doing for a number of years. We did start with the old bass player but then he decided he didn't have the time. So it was starting in a very tentative kind of way, very tentative as to whether it was going to happen at all but we had just started and we had probably just done one gig when the pandemic came along. We actually did an album during the pandemic. Most of it was done remotely.”

Chris is now the sole survivor of the first band though his wife comes and sings with the band occasionally. She was also in the band in the 90s.

“We're still playing folk-rock music and we still play a few of the tracks that we played in the 90s but a couple of years ago we added highland bagpipes and that's a permanent thing now though there are few a gigs where he isn't able to join us. Usually when people come and see us and hear the bagpipes they are pleasantly surprised but it was quite an experience getting bagpipes into the band. I had a friend who is a fantastic bagpipe player and wanted to play with us but there were lots of hurdles. We didn't realise that most of the pipes are not in the same pitch as the band so we had to sort that out but it is a great addition.”