Young fan from Horsham given once in a lifetime match day experience at Harlequins

Harlequins hosted its second annual Big Summer Kick-Off event, which saw the launch of the brand-new Summer Squad competition, giving young supporters a chance to fulfil a number of exciting matchday and media roles during the Gallagher Premiership fixture against Bath at Twickenham.

Syd Shayler undertakes his role as Walkover Leader

Ten children between the ages of 7 and 14 years old were handpicked by Club Captain Stephan Lewies to undertake a range of different roles on the day, including; match day announcer, kit assistant, post-match interviewer, reporter and commentator. 13 year-old, Syd Shayler from Horsham was selected to lead the squad’s famous pre-match walkover from the Stoop to Twickenham, alongside Lewies and his team mates, and Head Coach Tabai Matson.

Syd Shayler, the day’s walkover leader, said: “It was a real privilege to be part of the day and have such an important role. It’s been more than I could ever imagined, and I never thought I’d ever get the chance to be on the pitch at Twickenham and meet the players that I cheer on each week. It’s 100% been the best day that I’ve ever had at a sporting event and one that I’ll remember forever.”

Laurie Dalrymple, Chief Executive Officer at Harlequins, commented: “The Big Summer Kick-Off is all about creating a unique experience and atmosphere, and our young Summer Squad were instrumental in providing this on Saturday. All of the competition winners were fantastic on the day, and it was great to see the huge smiles on their faces as they got to not only meet their heroes but get an unique insight into the different match day roles that most other fans never get to experience.

“It’s safe to say that the club’s backroom staff and media team are in good hands for the future. From the ball team to the commentators and matchday reporters, they all played a crucial part in the build-up, and delivery on the day, which hopefully provided them with memories that will last a lifetime.”

The quality of the game was fitting for the occasion, with both teams putting on a show to produce a high scoring fixture. Despite Harlequins being on the wrong side of the 35 - 45 result, the supporters were still left smiling as they enjoyed post-match celebrations in the fan zone, with fairground rides and Massaoke keeping everyone in good spirit.

The annual event was designed with the whole Harlequins fan base in mind, with fantastic entertainment and activities suitable for all ages. Fans from across the world enjoyed the pre-and-post match entertainment at the West Fan Village at Twickenham, as well as the electric pre-match music performance from the legendary Kaiser Chiefs.