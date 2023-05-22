Edit Account-Sign Out
Young growers at Burgess Hill school get boost from garden centre

A Burgess Hill school’s gardening club received a welcome boost from a local garden centre.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:40 BST
Hannah Wilson from Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, collecting the gardening club donation from Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation. Hannah Wilson from Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, collecting the gardening club donation from Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation.
Hannah Wilson from Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, collecting the gardening club donation from Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation.

Southway Junior School’s club visited South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to select seeds, compost, pots and watering cans to expand their learning of nature and horticulture.

Co-ordinating teacher Hannah Wilson collected the goodies which were donated by Sussex charity the Budding Foundation which works to support children and young people throughout the county.

Charity founder Clive Gravett said: “The school club was very pleased with our donation and we look forward to hearing how the pupils enjoy engaging with nature through the germination, propagation and harvesting stages.”

