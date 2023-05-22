Young growers at Burgess Hill school get boost from garden centre

Southway Junior School’s club visited South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to select seeds, compost, pots and watering cans to expand their learning of nature and horticulture.
Co-ordinating teacher Hannah Wilson collected the goodies which were donated by Sussex charity the Budding Foundation which works to support children and young people throughout the county.
Charity founder Clive Gravett said: “The school club was very pleased with our donation and we look forward to hearing how the pupils enjoy engaging with nature through the germination, propagation and harvesting stages.”