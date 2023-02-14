Young growers’ delight at Ditchling Primary School

When a village school decided it wanted to create a new garden, they found all they needed at their local garden centre, with grateful thanks to a Sussex-based charity.

Ditchling School children collect their donation from South Downs Nurseries

Ditchling Primary School are making a forest garden and with help from The Budding Foundation, visited South Downs Nurseries in neighbouring Hassocks to pick-up the essential elements.

“It was lovely to welcome the children to come to collect their donation of trees and flowers”, said Clive Gravett who founded the charity to help improve the lives of young people in the county.

