Young growers’ delight at Ditchling Primary School

Ditchling Primary School are making a forest garden and with help from The Budding Foundation, visited South Downs Nurseries in neighbouring Hassocks to pick-up the essential elements.
“It was lovely to welcome the children to come to collect their donation of trees and flowers”, said Clive Gravett who founded the charity to help improve the lives of young people in the county.
“Encouraging the next generation of gardeners is an important part of education so that children can learn about our eco-system and the importance of the natural world around them.”