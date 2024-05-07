Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a ‘report of a car having left the carriageway’ of the A286 near Midhurst, at around 6am on Monday (May 6).

"A man in his 20s, the only occupant of the vehicle, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson added.

"His next of kin have been informed.

