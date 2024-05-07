Young man dies after incident on road in West Sussex
A young man has died after an incident on a road in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a ‘report of a car having left the carriageway’ of the A286 near Midhurst, at around 6am on Monday (May 6).
"A man in his 20s, the only occupant of the vehicle, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson added.
"His next of kin have been informed.
“The road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out. A report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
