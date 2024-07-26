Young people in Lewes encouraged to submit photos to win a trip to Amsterdam
The councils of twinned towns Lewes, Waldshut-Tiengen and Blois have joined forces to create a spectacular photo competition to show the twinning relationship through the lens of the young people of each town.
The contest, called CLICK! is open for entries until Monday 30 September 2024. Contestants aged between 18 and 25 who live in all three towns can submit three photos with some suggested themes.
The first prize is a trip to Amsterdam for a winner from each town or city, where they will take a photo workshop with a local photographer. The second prize is a workshop with local Lewes photographer James Ratchford, and third prize is a photography book.
Contestants will also have the chance for their photos to be included in an exhibition of photographs submitted to the contest that will take place across Blois, Lewes and Waldshut-Tiengen.
The contest will be judged by a jury from all three locations. From Lewes the jury will include local photographer Tom Reeves, Councillor Wendy Maples, Chair of Lewes Town Council’s Communications and Engagement Committee and Carol Watts-Arnold, Chair of Lewes Twinning Association.
The twinning partnership between Lewes and Waldshut-Tiengen is 60 years old and the partnership between Lewes and Blois is 50 years old. The partnerships were originally formed by school exchanges, and the promotion of cultural exchange between young people in each town is a very important part of the relationship, which the contest aims to support.
Photos can be submitted via https://www.cognitoforms.com/LewesTownCouncil/CLICKPhotoContest
