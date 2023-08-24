Young people quiz Crawley councillors

Members of Crawley Young Person’s Council (CYPC) quizzed senior councillors at an event at Dormans Youth Centre in Gossops Green on Monday (21 August).

The young people found out about the work that Crawley Borough Council does before asking questions of Councillors Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, and Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection.

Topics that were discussed included community safety, things to do for young people, graffiti, a lack of pedestrian crossings on school routes, wellbeing and mental health.

Councillor Michael Jones said: “It was a useful discussion with the members of the CYPC. Listening to what our young people here in Crawley think is a very important priority for the council and we always want to take seriously the issues affecting them.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan said: “I really enjoyed the session with the CYPC. I’m determined to tackle issues like anti-social behaviour and graffiti so it was important for me to get young people’s perspectives on them.”

For more information about the Crawley Young Person’s Council visit facebook.com/CrawleyYPCouncil.