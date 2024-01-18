BREAKING

Younger visitors become detectives at Felpham Community College

Well done to the year 5 students from Bishop Tufnell who visited Felpham Community College on Wednesday 17th January to experience what secondary school life is like. They worked in groups to investigate 'The Forest Murder Mystery', and even had time at the end of their session to act out their findings and show everyone their drama skills.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A group of year 9 FCC students supported them for their visit and gave them a tour of the school and a question and answer session.The idea of these events is for younger students to see how secondary school is different from primary, and that moving up to secondary is exciting and not something to be nervous about. We continue the events at the end of the month with Bersted Green Primary School.

Mr Leadley, Teacher of History, commented: “The students worked really hard and were doing the work we use with year 7 and 8 students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They had to decide whether the event was a murder or an accident and their ideas, and acting skills, were brilliant.

"It was lovely to see them making friends with our year 9 students and asking lots of questions about Felpham – homework, new friends and the canteen were popular conversations going on!”

Related topics:Felpham