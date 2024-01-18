Younger visitors become detectives at Felpham Community College
A group of year 9 FCC students supported them for their visit and gave them a tour of the school and a question and answer session.The idea of these events is for younger students to see how secondary school is different from primary, and that moving up to secondary is exciting and not something to be nervous about. We continue the events at the end of the month with Bersted Green Primary School.
Mr Leadley, Teacher of History, commented: “The students worked really hard and were doing the work we use with year 7 and 8 students.
"They had to decide whether the event was a murder or an accident and their ideas, and acting skills, were brilliant.
"It was lovely to see them making friends with our year 9 students and asking lots of questions about Felpham – homework, new friends and the canteen were popular conversations going on!”