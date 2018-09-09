Closing the London railway line by Network rial is ill-timed

Mavis Newton

Beacon Drive

Seaford

I noticed recently the article in your paper concerning the fact that Network Rail will be closing the London line for 34 days at weekends over the coming months.

I appreciate that the work needs to be done but wonder if they have considered postponing the works for the weekend of 10th and 11th November.

That weekend is one of the busiest in London affecting people in the south who need to travel to London to take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London on Saturday, 10th November, the Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall on Saturday, 10th November, and the Service of Remembrance and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday, 11th November.

Many people from diverse organisations need to travel to London to participate in these events, and the fact that no trains will run between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes will make their journeys extremely difficult with having to catch ‘buses and spend much more time travelling to the capital.