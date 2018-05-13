I knew you were a genius!

Most people will be aware we have a serious problem of air pollution in the south east affecting the health of thousands and particularly children.

Too many cars on the roads and numbers rising all the time.

What to do about it?

Well, we could improve public transport and make it cheaper and encourage people to cycle for short journeys.

But, I know, instead, let’s build a huge expensive dual carriageway through the national park from Lewes to Polegate and attract lots more traffic onto the roads. Maria Caulfield, I always knew you were a genius!

Sue Priest

Cleve Terrace

Lewes