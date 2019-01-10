If we stop eating meat, then no cows mean no butter, no yogurt and no cheese

So, Caroline Lucas, our only Green MP, suggests we have a meat tax, to help stop global warming.

If the Greens don’t want us to use sprays or artificial fertilizer, how will we keep the land in good order?

Cattle manure is the most natural and best for the ground.

If we stop eating meat we will not have milk, butter, yogurt, cheese and other dairy products.

What does Caroline suggest we do with all the calves that are born each year from the cows that produce our milk, shoot them at a day old maybe?

I don’t say there are not animal welfare issues that should be addressed, but if a calf is born, it should have a pleasant life, so eventually it can feed a number of people with beef, lamb or pork.

It would be better to look at land ownership, and speculators buying land as a safe place to put their capital.

They often don’t farm the land, it is rented out on short-term arrangements.

The farmer who rents the land doesn’t live on site, hence animals are not looked at each day.

Where we are having new developments one could include a self sufficient garden to grow healthy food.

One would not be able to grow meat or corn, but fresh fruit and vegetables, therefore would see us having a healthy lifestyle.

The land north of Bexhill could be a first to do this?

Put pressure on Rother Council to put this in place.

Britain could produce more home grown food, instead of importing from around the world. We need to reform landholdings, create long term tenancies.

Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland is making farm tenancy 35 years or to retirement.

That’s not a bad thing; while one can still lose one’s tenancy for bad farming practice or debt but growing food to feed the nation is a long-term plan.

We have seen over the years Governments destroying estates,by various taxes on deaths, that has killed off many good farming businesses.

We could have a tax relief on tenanted land,make sure there is a house on each farm for the farmer to live on site.

Where one owns one thousand acres, have a system where it pays to farm say 50 per cent, then create two or three units for new entrants into farming.

We have many young people coming out of agriculture college,that would like to have their own businesses and go into farming.

At the same time we are seeing many of those working on the land coming from abroad.

If we were to have real affordable housing in villages we just might see local people working on the land.

Maybe when we leave the European Union,the money we give to the EU can be used to create small farming enterprises,with the Government underwriting any loan given to those starting out.

Laurence Keeley,

Fairfield,

Herstmonceux