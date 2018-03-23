It wasn’t just the Tories

Lib Dem councillor Vic Ient has his history slightly wrong in just blaming the current Tory Government for the affordable housing shortage.

He conveniently forgets the five years his party spent propping up the Tories in coalition. Then in 2010, the ConDem Government took the disastrous decision to end all government funding to build social housing. Since that time in Lewes and elsewhere we are dependent on a few so called “affordable” homes delivered at the whim of developers. He says the Tories should display some courage to reverse previous policies, but just a little backbone from his colleagues back in 2010 may have delivered us a lot more homes for local families.

Sid Hilton

Leicester Road

Lewes