LETTER: She’s no party political hack

Robin Bextor, using somewhat intemperate language, criticises Maria Caulfield MP for supporting Brexit, although not the Government’s version of it (letter, July 13). May I remind him that Maria was elected last year with an increased majority of 5,508 on a Conservative Manifesto promising Brexit. She has been an independent and energetic constituency MP, serving her voters well, unafraid to criticise the government, whilst keeping her feet on the ground and working as a part-time nurse – the very opposite of a party political hack.

Those of us who back Brexit seek an independent self-governing Britain, one that faces out into the world and not a satrap of a sclerotic and undemocratic EU.

Michael Staples

Grove Road, Seaford