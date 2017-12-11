LETTER: Trouble was predictable

As councillor Susan Murray was clearly writing in her civic capacity about the All Saints disturbances, I wish that she had addressed a few more pertinent questions about the evening.

Who signed off the risk assessment for this event? What steps did the council take to ensure the safety of the site manager and her staff, as well as that of the public? Would the hirer’s public liability insurance have been sufficient to cover damage to the building? What advice was sought from the police?

I suggest that trouble at this event was predictable. The jostling of members of the public leaving a prior event indicates that neither the hirer nor the council had an adequate plan in place to deal with the situation. The word negligent springs to mind. Hopefully lessons have been learned for the future.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road

Lewes