No explanation for discrepancy

I was interested to learn from Dr. Mayhew’s feature in your paper today that Alfred James Jones was a Lewes man.

Does he know that Mr Jones is also commemorated on the Merchant navy War Memorial in Newhaven?

Listed on this Memorial are the names of 10 ships including the SS Exchange and 97 men. However a number of newspapers including the Sussex Express (Friday August 20 1920)covering the unveiling of the Memorial have the numbers as 11 ships and 99 men.

Dr Chris Kempshall, ESCC project officer – WW1 Commemorations has like me been unable to, find an explanation for this discrepancy. Can you help?

A trawl through Harbour Logs held at the Newhaven Museum (which re-opens on April 3) shows that the SS Exchange first arrived in Newhaven on January 29, just two months before she was lost.

