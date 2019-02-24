Voicing our protest to avert a climate disaster

My wife and I displayed a placard in Heathfield High Street last Friday, the day many scholars were acting to preserve their future by going on strike against climate change.

It read: ‘Save our grandchildren from global heating.’

We stood there for five hours and collected signatures to send to our MP, Nus Ghani.

We are asking her to do what she can to urge the Government to increase action against climate disaster. We don’t want people to look back and wonder why their ancestors dragged their heels!

Michael Pulham

Ivy Farm

Waldron