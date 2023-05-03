Edit Account-Sign Out
Zen Buddhist nuns and monks to visit Brighton in sellout talk

This May, Sussex residents will have the rare opportunity to join eight Zen Buddhist monks and nuns as they talk about mindfulness in daily life.

By Andy BaldwinContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:27 BST
Living Mindfully Talk

Entitled 'Living Mindfully: Deepening love for ourselves, each other and the Earth,' the event will take place in central Brighton on the evening of May 15 2023.

The monastics, from Plum Village monastery near Bordeaux in France, practice in the tradition of the late Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh (Thay) who passed away last year. A peace activist, exile and poet, Thich Naht Hanh founded engaged Buddhism and is known by millions as the "father of mindfulness" in the West.

The talk will explore how to wake up to life in the present moment, cultivate the art of living mindfully and how we can learn simple and practical ways to nourish joy, cultivate peace and find healing in the midst of our everyday lives, by bringing full awareness to all our daily activities.

The two local Brighton and Lewes practice groups, 'Pebbles' and 'Walking in Peace', are organising and hosting the event. Andy Baldwin from Pebbles said,"We are delighted that local people have this chance to directly meet nuns and monks who dedicate their lives to bringing more peace and wisdom into the world, and give us advice and practical methods on how to do the same. We hope people will be inspired and join us to learn and practice for themselves in the future."

The event will take place at the Friends Meeting House, Ship St, Brighton, BN1 1AF, 7-9pm, Monday 15th May 2023.

Tickets are now sold out to the general public.

