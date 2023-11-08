Zombie Flash Mob comes to life in The Beacon shopping centre, Eastbourne

Dancers from The Cherry Dance group dressed up in ghoulish gear for a zombie flashmob in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

The event was a huge success, drawing in the crowds and offering great photo opportunities for shoppers and retailers.

The flash mob was to promote the charity You Raise Me Up. General Manager Mark Powell said he was delighted with the crowd reaction and the fun and entertainment it brought to the centre.

The ‘You Raise Me Up charity’ was founded by the late Jane Brooks and her husband Fraser in June 2011. The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of a young person aged 16-25 years.

Zombies come to life in The Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne

The charity is based in East Sussex and supports families from East & West Sussex and Kent.

The aim of the charity is to be able to provide compassion, support and simply to be able to say “we totally understand” rather than “we cannot imagine what you are going through”. It has trained, experienced counsellors available including child and adolescent counsellors to help people through these dark times. The charity also runs monthly support groups, where you can meet other families going through similar emotions and by coming together you will start to feel less alone. The team also runs an advice and signposting service from its support centre in Polegate.

In the last 10 years the charity has grown from being run by an amazing group of people in their conservatory to a dedicated team that runs a support centre and office. The roots that were planted in the beginning have grown and are very strong.

