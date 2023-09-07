A woman has died weeks after she was rushed to hospital with injuries sustained in a dog attack

A woman has died after she was mauled by two dogs after she went to pet them. 40-year-old Marie Stevens was found dead at home following the attack - the animals bit her on her arms and legs.

The incident is reported to have happened on Park Lane West, Netherton in Merseyside. It came after Stevens ‘tried to stroke’ the two dogs, who were both on a lead. The owners, a man and woman, tried to stop the attack.

The man removed the dogs whilst the other owner remained with the victim until the emergency services arrived. She was rushed to hospital and later discharged, but has now died.

Merseyside Police have today confirmed Ms Stevens was found dead at her home in Brighton-le-Sands almost three weeks on from the attack on September 3. A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm a woman who was injured in a dog attack in Netherton last month has sadly died.

“At around 5.45pm on Friday 18 August it was reported Marie Stevens, 40, was bitten on the legs and arms by two Rottweiler dogs on Park Lane West. Police officers gave Ms Stevens first aid until an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.

“A 41-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Netherton were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Both suspects were later bailed with conditions.

