Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the announcement that global superstar Adele will perform a month-long concert tour in Munich, Germany, thousands of fans have already begun queuing up in the hopes of securing tickets.

The singer who is known for her number one hits such as Someone Like You, Hello and Easy On Me will perform in Munich from Friday, August 2, 2024 until Saturday, August 31, 2024 at the Open Air Arena in Messe München.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the tour went on presale at 9am (Wednesday, July 7) but only moments after sales opened, thousands of fans found themselves behind thousands of others in queue.

Given the demand for tickets, Adele added four extra dates to the Munich tour, meaning that she will perform 10 shows in total.

Adele fans took to social media to discuss the queue, with many determined to get their hands on tickets to see the vocalist perform live.

Many have also pleaded with Adele to go on a world tour, in order for fans across the globe to be given the opportunity to see her perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adele’s Munich tour marks the singer’s first European dates since 2016, which was a promotional tour of her third studio album, 25.

Thousands of fans are hoping to secure tickets for Adele's Munich tour.

However, she did perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park in 2022, which was a series of concerts which saw Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran also perform in a headline spot.

The singer currently has a concert residency named Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.