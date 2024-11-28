Aldi is launching a UK first - the Aldi Pigs in Blankets Delivery Service.

​Serving up an extensive range of pigs in blankets, customers can pre-order a delivery to their doorstep for just £5, with all proceeds going to Neighbourly.

The service, which will take place in London on 30th November, has been announced following a huge level of demand for the supermarket’s iconic Pigs in Blankets Restaurant, which launches for the second consecutive year on 29th November on Bethnal Green Road in Shoreditch.

With 80% of tables being booked up within the first 24 hours of availability and walk-ins likely to go just as quickly, the restaurant promises to be even more popular than its predecessor.

Luckily, for those unable to attend, Pigs in Blanket fans within selected postcodes can now to pre-book their delivery timeslot via the dedicated website – aldipigsinblanketsdelivery.co.uk

Aldi is also giving shoppers nationwide the chance to enjoy its best range yet with a festive pigs in blankets giveaway. The first 1,000 shoppers to email [email protected] with their name, age and address will receive a £5 voucher to purchase up to 30 of the supermarket’s pigs in blankets.

With Brits predicted to devour 761 million pigs in blankets this Christmas, Aldi is treating shoppers to its biggest ever range of pigs in blankets, with the delivery menu boasting an abundance of its tastiest offerings. Not only this, but the discount supermarket has also gained the ultimate title of “Best Place to Buy Pigs in Blankets” this Christmas by consumer group Which? beating the likes of M&S, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: "The response to our Pigs in Blankets Restaurant has been phenomenal, and we've listened to our customers who want a way to enjoy these festive favourites even if they can’t make it to the venue. This UK-first service is our solution, delivering Aldi’s Pigs in Blankets experience directly to shoppers’ homes."

The delivery menu includes:

Meat:

Specially Selected Ultimate Pigs in Blankets – the standout pig in blanket promises the ultimate tasting experience with every bite. Chunky pork sausages packed with flavour, wrapped in delicious smoked streaky bacon

Specially Selected Truffle Chipolata Pigs in Blankets – a decadent take on a true classic, these truffle-flavoured chipolatas are wrapped in deliciously crispy streaky bacon

Specially Selected Honey & Ginger Candy Cane Pigs in Blankets – a sweet blend of honey and ginger-flavoured sausages wrapped in streaky bacon, charmingly shaped as a festive candy cane

Specially Selected Cheese in Blankets – a molten medley of cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese, lovingly wrapped in crispy, oak-smoked streaky bacon. Pure cheesy heaven!

Ashfields Loaded Yorkshire Sliders – the king of combos: a perfectly cooked pig in blanket resting on a succulent pork stuffing ball and cradled between two crisp, airy Yorkshire puddings

Vegan:

Plant Menu Ultimate Footlong Vegan Pig in Blanket – a supersized treat made with Good Housekeeping Institute approved[3] Ultimate No Pork Sausage wrapped in smoky vegan bacon

Plant Menu Ultimate Pigs in Blankets - a no-meat must-have: bite-sized Ultimate No-Pork Sausages wrapped in smoky vegan bacon

Terms and conditions for Aldi’s Pigs in Blanket Delivery service are here.

Terms and conditions for Aldi’s Pigs in Blankets Giveaway T&Cs are here.