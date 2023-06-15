NationalWorldTV
Aldi, Lidl & M&S Father’s Day food deals to treat your dad to - including a 1kg turkey drumstick for £4.29

If you’re looking to treat your dad this Father’s Day, why not cook him one of these affordbale dine-in deals

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

As Father’s Day nears , you might be on the look-out for some foodie gifts and drinks to treat your dad on this special day. Whether your dad loves to plunge his teeth into a huge tomahawk steak, or he’s all about the specialty whisky, we have rounded up some items to treat your dad to this Fathers Day.

Whether you’re putting on a spread, cooking him a homemade meal, or you’re on the look-out for a father-friendly gift you have come to the right place. Supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl and M&S have all released Father’s Day food items, so we have rounded-up some of the best for you to try.

Lidl

    Lidl has launched a number of meaty food items for dads to enjoy this Father’s Day.

    • Dry-Aged British Tomahawk Steak - £17.99 per kg 
    • Birchwood Big Daddy Turkey Drumstick (£4.29) – weighing up to a whopping 1.2kg.
    • Birchwood Big Daddy British Beef Rump Steak (£4.99) 

    Morrisons

    Morrisons has brought back its The Big Daddy Burger at Morrisons Cafés in the week leading up to dads’ special day. The burger costs £7.99 or just £5 for More Card customers - from Monday June 12 to Sunday June 18.

    As well as 100% British beef, the two Big Daddy Burger patties are layered with a double serving of cheese and bacon, a hash brown, burger sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion rings. The burger is served with a side of chips and portion of coleslaw making it the perfect way to treat the father figures in your life .

    M&S

    • My Hero Colin the Caterpillar - the blue-themed half size classic chocolate sponge roll is perfect for celebrating with your dad on Father’s Day and costs just £6.
    • The Big Daddy Pilsner - Treat your dad to this Pilsner lager brewed in Cornwall with refreshing with citrus notes -  £3 - 660ml
    • Italian Food & Wine Pairing Gift £60 - Or if your dad is into the finer things in life why not order him one of M&S’ gourmet food and wine pairing boxes. Your lucky recipient will receive a bottle of exclusive Gavi di Gavi, perfectly paired with mixed antipasti.  
    If you’re looking to treat your dad this Father’s Day, why not cook him one of these affordbale dine-in deals

    Asda

    Asda is running a two for £8 steak deal for Father’s Day. Mix and match between rump, fillet, rib-eye or sirloin depending on which is your dads favourite.

    Sainsbury’s

    Sainsbury’s is running a £5 burger meal deal for Father’s Day. Alongside a packet of burgers, you can also grab yourself a box of Budweisers or Coca-colas. Sainsbury’s has also got a pizza deal where you can get two pizzas, two sides such as dough balls or mozzarella sticks and dip for £12.

    Aldi

    Aldi has launched a premium steak range especially for Father’s Day. The range will only be available from June 15. It includes a huge Godfather rump and the Ultimate Cote Du Boeuf.

    • Godfather Rump Steak (£9.99, 794g)
    • Specially Selected Ultimate Cote Du Boeuf (£29.99, 1kg)
    • Premium British Wagyu Sirloin Steak (£30.79, 1kg)
    Aldi has launched a new premium steak range for Father’s Day

    Waitrose

    Waitrose has launched an affordable Father’s Day cheeseboard to treat your dad too. For just £8.50 choose from an irresistible selection of classic cheeses including creamy Brie, nutty Red Leicester and crumbly Wensleydale – then pair with your choice of crunchy biscuits from Jacob’s or Carr’s.

    Waitrose also has its Dine In Offer if you want a cheaper meal of restaurant quality. Enjoy three courses from the No.1 range including a main, side, starter or dessert for just £6 a head. Try out the delicious three-cheese macaroni served with triple-cooked chips, with an antipasti platter to start or raspberry panna cotta if you prefer something sweet.  The dine in deal costs £12 for two people to share.

    Waitrose has also launched a one kilogram Tomahawk steak costing £19.

