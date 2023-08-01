Aldi has said the change to milk bottles in stores will help meet its pledge to reduce waste.

Bargain supermarket Aldi has announced that it will be removing all "use by" dates from their bottles of milk as part of its pledge to reduce waste. The supermarket says that, instead, customers should use the "sniff test" to see if their milk is fresh enough to use.

Aldi will still have "best before" dates on their milk, giving shoppers a rough guide as to when their milk will be good to use. The change will happen in Aldi shops across England and Wales, and will be rolled out before the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket is attempting to tackle food waste, working with waste reduction charity WRAP, saying that nearly 300,000 tonnes of milk is wasted by UK households each year. The charity says that half of this milk was chucked because it wasn’t consumed by the “use by” date.

Most Popular

Aldi is hoping the change to the bottles will decrease the amount of milk being thrown away each year. Liz Fox, Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are constantly working to be a more sustainable retailer and we are dedicated to preventing food waste wherever we can, both in our stores and helping customers throw away less food at home.

“We hope shoppers embrace this change and look, smell, and taste their milk to see if it’s still fine to use, so together we can reduce the effect food waste has on the environment.”

Aldi (logo pictured) and Lidl have some great offers

It comes as part of Aldi’s pledge to reduce their food waste by 50% by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad