All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a technical error. The issue is reportedly an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.

The issue with flights in the USA could have a knock on effect to flights around the world. Included in this could be services heading to and from the UK.

The FAA posted on Twitter about the issue. They said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

At 1.50pm UK time, the FAA said: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem

