Eighty UK bank branches are set to close in July 2023 in another huge blow to the high street’s with Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds and HSBC all set to reduce their high street presence. This comes after Boots announced 300 store closures.

Covid is believed to be the primary reason for many switching to online banking, leading to closures. Back in 2022, Vim Maru, group retail director of Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

According to Gitnux, in the UK alone 89% of adults now use online banking services; 64% access these accounts via mobile apps or devices. A large number of people made the switch when banks were closed during lockdown.

So, here are all the banks to close branches in the UK this month, including date and location - see if your local branch is on the list.

Barclays

16 Newton Road, Mumbles, Swansea, Wales, SA3 4AU - July 3, 2023

35 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2EP - July 6, 2023

15 High Street, Chipping Norton, England, OX7 5AE - July 6, 2023

78 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8LD - July 6, 2023

20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, England, NE66 1TF - July 7, 2023

9 Castle Street, Llangollen, Wales, LL20 8PB - July 7, 2023

1 High Street, Canvey Island, England, SS8 7RA - July 7, 2023

137 Brompton Road, London, England, SW3 1QF - July 7, 2023

1 Gravel Street, Wombourne, England, WV5 9HA - July 12, 2023

18 Main Street, Bentham, England, LA2 7HL - July 12, 2023

62 Station Road, Hayes, England, UB3 4DF - July 13, 2023

235 Northolt Road, South Harrow, England, HA2 8HN - July 14, 2023

7 The Cross, Oswestry, England, SY11 1PW - July 14, 2023

76 High Street, Yarm, England, TS15 9AH - July 14, 2023

1 Seafield Road, Seahouses, England, NE68 7SJ - July 14, 2023

463/465 Brixton Road, London, England, SW9 8HL - July 19, 2023

255 Fleet Road, Fleet, England, GU51 3BN - July 19, 2023

25 The Parade, Oadby, England, LE2 5BB - July 20, 2023

61 Bow Street, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT28 1DR - July 21, 2023

17/21 High Street, East Grinstead, England, RH19 3AH - July 21, 2023

2 Arena Court, Sheffield, England, S9 2LF - July 21, 2023

Unit H, The Galleries, Washington, England, NE38 7SH - July 21, 2023

46 High Street, Heathfield, England, TN21 8HT - July 26, 2023

7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether, Barnsley, England, S74 9JU - July 26, 2023

3 High Street, Portadown, Northern Ireland, BT62 1HZ - July 28, 2023

20 High Street, Market Harborough, England, LE16 7NR - July 28, 2023

3/5 Kingsland High Street, London, England, E8 2JT - July 28, 2023

HSBC

40 High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6EN - July 4, 2023

18 North Street, Leatherhead, England, KT22 7AR - July 4, 2023

1 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, England, N13 4YE - July 4, 2023

High Street, Coalville, England, LE67 3EN - July 4, 2023

11 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DH - July 4, 2023

41 Market Place, Long Eaton, England, NG10 1JN - July 11, 2023

35 Middle Road, Southampton, England, SO31 7GH - July 11, 2023

30 Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales, SA13 1JR - July 11, 2023

23 Market Street, Kingswinford, England, DY6 9JT - July 11, 2023

11 North Street, Wetherby, England, LS22 6NT - July 11, 2023

58 Bromborough Village Road, Brombrough, England, CH62 7ET - July 18, 2023

88 Town Street, Horsforth, England, LS18 4AR - July 18, 2023

189 High Street, Gosforth, England, NE3 1HE - July 18, 2023

45 High Street, Bognor Regis, England, PO21 1RU - July 18, 2023

46 High Street, Marlow, England, SL7 1AT - July 18, 2023

1 High Street, Harpenden, England, AL5 2RS - July 18, 2023

15 High Street, Christchurch, England, BH23 1AF - July 25, 2023

3 Sutton Park Road, Seaford, England, BN25 1QY - July 25, 2023

Church Street, Ripley, England, DE5 3BY - July 25, 2023

100 High Street, Tonbridge, England, TN9 1AN - July 25, 2023

91 High Street, Blackwood, Wales, NP12 1PN - July 25, 2023

155 Mile Cross Lane, Norwich, England, NR6 6RL - July 25, 2023

NatWest

40 Queens Road, Bristol, England, BS8 1BF - July 4, 2023

40 Whitgift Centre, Croydon, England, CR0 1UQ - July 4, 2023

20 Dean Street, London, England, W1D 3RU - July 5, 2023

31 High Street, Deal, England, CT14 6EW - July 5, 2023

192 Hilldene Avenue, Romford, England, RM3 8DD - July 6, 2023

260 Finney Lane, Heald Green, England, SK8 3QF - July 11, 2023

302 Holderness Road, Hull, England, HU9 2YP - July 11, 2023

468 London Road, Isleworth, England, TW7 4DD - July 12, 2023

290 Wells Road, Knowle, England, BS4 2QA - July 12, 2023

134 Aldersgate Street, London, England EC1A 4JA - July 13, 2023

64 High Street, New Malden, England, KT3 4HB - July 13, 2023

207 Richmond Road, Cardiff, Wales, CF24 3UX - July 18, 2023

111 South End, Croydon, England CR0 1BJ - July 19, 2023

72 High Street, Street, England, BA16 0EJ - July 19, 2023

30 Anchor Road, Aldridge, England, WS9 8PJ - July 20, 2023

18 Park View, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2TQ - July 20, 2023

14 High Street, Dorking, England, RH4 1AX - July 25, 2023

18 Broad Street, March, England, PE15 8TN - July 25, 2023

210 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, England, PE1 2YY - July 26, 2023

8 Market Street, Tamworth, England, B79 7LS - July 27, 2023

Lloyds

331 Benton Road, Benton, England, NE7 7EE - July 17, 2023

Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough, England, PE3 8BP - July 17, 2023

14 Sea Road, Fulwell, England, SR6 9BT - July 20, 2023

14b Station Road, Chapeltown, England, S35 2XH - July 24, 2023

31-33 Holloway Road, London, England, N7 8JU - July 25, 2023

355 Carlton Hill, Carlton, England, NG4 1JE - July 26, 2023

Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AU - July 31, 2023

5 High Street, Shepton Mallet, England, BA4 5AB - July 31, 2023

Halifax