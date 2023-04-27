Alton Towers Resort’s iconic Nemesis roller coaster has taken a step closer to launching back into action after closing at the end of last year. The legendary attraction - which takes riders on a heart-pounding journey with a g-force of 3.5 and a top speed of 50mph closed to undergo a revamp and is due to open in 2024.

Alton Towers is keeping fans up-to-date with the progress by posting videos of the work being done. In a recent Instagram post, The Phalanx, the secret organisation tasked with keeping the Nemesis beast under control since its discovery in 1994 can be seen working on the ride and carrying out investigations into the beast’s behaviour ahead of reopening.

Eagle-eyed adrenalin junkies will also notice the Nemesis track has changed from white to now black, with what appears to be red veins snaking along its length. The entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track will be replaced ahead of its opening in 2024.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “As Europe’s first-ever inverted rollercoaster, Nemesis rightly holds legendary status among thrillseekers.

“At Alton Towers Resort we’re committed to providing visitors with stand-out attractions that are unmatched by anyone else.

“Reaching this latest milestone in the transformation of Nemesis is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project.

“And for all thrillseekers out there it means the day we can take the wraps off our trilliant revamp is edging ever closer. Stay alert for more developments…”

New Nemesis track at Alton Towers Resort