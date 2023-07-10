Those looking for big savings for Amazon Prime Day can use a free trick to gain access to the retailers biggest annual sale

Amazon ’s biggest annual sale Prime Day starts on Tuesday (July 11) with huge savings across a range of products, including electronic devices and Amazon services. The online retailer has promised a huge reduction in many products on its site, which will only be accessible to those who have a Prime account.

To access the Amazon Prime Day sale, customers must be subscribed to the £8.99 a month service. However, it is easy to still access savings without paying for the premium subscription plan from the online retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon is currently offering a Prime subscription for free when users sign up, with the free trial lasting 30 days . This means that customers wishing to make use of the Amazon sales, can sign-up to take advantage of Prime Day and cancel the subscription before the one-month trial has ended.

Most Popular

This can save customers paying the £8.99 subscription fee and still access all the big savings on the site.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Customers can create a new Amazon Prime account or even subscribe to Amazon Prime on an existing account. Signing up takes seconds and once you have become an Amazon Prime member you will get access to the Prime Day sales.

If you are wanting to take advantage of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial, it is important to remember to cancel your subscription before the end of the 30 days.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Prime Days starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 12. Amazon has confirmed that hundreds of products will be discounted during the sale, including Amazon devices such as the Kindle and Amazon Alexa.

Here’s how to take part in the Amazon Prime Day sales