Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory party for tweet comparing Covid vaccines to Holocaust

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the party following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

The MP for North West Leicestershire was suspended in January for a tweet which said: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust". A panel found that the tweet breached lobbying rules.

Following the outcome of a disciplinary panel, the Conservatives have announced the MP has been permanently expelled from the party. A party spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the party on 12 April following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

Andrew Bridgen MP who told the House of Commons he thought the vaccination programme should be stopped

The tweet received cross-party outrage in January, with PM Rishi Sunak saying in PMQs it was "utterly unacceptable to make linkages and language like that”. The MP will retain his seat in parliament.

