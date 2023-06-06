Apple has announced it will improve the autocorrect feature that changes common swear word to ‘ducking’

Apple’s developers’ conference continues to make headlines with new exciting products and updates coming to devices around the world. Apple has now confirmed they are working to improve their autocorrect feature so it stops changing one of the most common swear words in the English language to ‘ducking’.

IPhone users can already disable the autocorrect feature on their phone, however, the keyboard’s factory settings on the device change the word automatically. Software boss Craig Federighi said: "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The autocorrect feature can helpfully substitute replacements for a misspelt word while texting but can also make unintentional changes to the meaning. IPhone users have shared their frustrations in rewriting messages which has led to social media being flooded with memes from users.

Most Popular

The changes to the feature come as the result of artificial intelligence (AI) which will see autocorrect get better at predicting your next words or phases by learning terms you regularly use, including swearing. The AI making this happen is called the transformer model, which learns context by tracking relationships in data. The autocorrect change will be part of the iOS 17 operating system upgrades which are expected to be available as a public beta in July, with the general release in September.

In addition to this, Apple unveiled an augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro which will retail at $3,499 (£2,849). Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the new headset "seamlessly blends the real world and the virtual world". The product is set to be released early 2024 in the US and later in the year for other countries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) (Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)