The cost of living crisis has increased demand on low budget food requiring limitations to be imposed.

Low price grocery chain Asda has set a temporary limitations on their budged rainge Just Essentials.

The temporary move comes after the demand for the range has increased rapidly due to the cost of living crisis currently sweeping over the UK.

Just Essentials is Asda’s budget range of products, and while customers are still able to purchase however many items they want, they are only allowed to buy three of the same product in the Just Essentials range.

Asda has yet to announce how long the limitations will be in place for, and a spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to get the out of stock products back on the shelves as quickly as we can.

“To make sure as many customers as possible can buy these products we are temporarily limiting purchases to a maximum of three of each product.

“This will be for a short period and we will let you know as soon as these limits are removed. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Just Essentials was introduced by the food chain only three months ago and replaces Asda’s previous low-price range Smart Price, offering food and household essentials at a lower price.

Inflation has reached a 40-year high at over 10%, and households are expecting soaring energy bills in the months ahead, meaning a lot of UK households have had to resort to cheaper products to make ends meet.