Asda is making a major change to its cafes across the UK this summer in an effort to help parents and adults save some cash.

Throughout the summer, the supermarket will offer half price adult meals from 3pm every day as well as £1 kids meals. The deal will run from today (June 30) until September 4 in all 205 Asda cafes.

The popular “Kids Eat For £1" scheme has been extended by another five months until the end of the year to help cash-strapped mums and dads. The scheme was first launched in June 2022 and has been extended several times since then.

In the new adult half price deal, all main menu items will be included. However, the deal is not valid on Express Diners’ "lunch" items such as paninis and toasties.

The Asda Cafe menu includes a number of classic items including steak and ale pie with chips and peas, fish and chips, lasagne with garlic bread and salad, and chicken tikka masala.

