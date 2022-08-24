This will be the last bank holiday until Boxing Day

The last bank holiday of the summer is here with thousands over the country enjoying an extra day off.

It will be the first bank holiday for almost three months, with the last bank holiday occurring on 3 June, which was added in this year as the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee.

As always with bank holidays, major supermarket brands will alter their operating hours, usually making them shorter to allow workers to enjoy some of the day off.

Here’s the opening times for supermarkets around the UK including Tesco, Aldi and Asda.

Aldi

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm

Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

Sainsburys

Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

Tesco

Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm

Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

Asda

Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm

Co-op

Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

Marks and Spencer

Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

Waitrose

Sunday 28 August - Closed

Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

Iceland

Friday August 27 - 8am-7pm

Saturday August 28 - 8am-7pm

Sunday August 29 - 10am-4pm

Monday August 30 - 10am-4pm

When is the next bank holiday?

It’s a long wait until the next bank holiday, just shy of four months with the next one to come on Boxing Day 2022, which is on a Monday this year.