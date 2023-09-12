Barclays has closed dozens of bank branches across the UK in the past year, with nine more closures announced earlier this month - full list.

Barclays is planning to cut around 450 jobs across the business, according to trade union Unite . The union said its members were informed by the banking giant of the decision on Tuesday (September 12).

It is understood that mid to senior level staff at the business’s head office are likely to be affected by the job cuts. It comes after reports that Barclays was looking to slash costs while working on a wider strategy review.

Unite, which represents staff members at the bank, slammed the “unnecessary and unjustified” decision and said it will meet with the group’s chief executive to push for a guarantee of non-compulsory job losses, which means staff are invited to volunteer for redundancy.

Unite’s national officer, Dominic Hook, said: “How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis? This isn’t an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits.

“If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified. The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays.

“The bank must scrap these plans and reconsider. Unite is willing to work with the bank to ensure staff are given re-training and redeployment opportunities.”

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “We continue to review and adapt our operations based on the ways customers are choosing to interact with us. These changes will enable greater collaboration across our teams, allowing us to continue to improve service for customers and clients. We are committed to supporting colleagues through this change, working closely with Unite.”

Commuters wait at a bus stop outside a branch of Barclays in London.

Barclays has closed dozens of bank branches across the UK in the past year , with nine more closures announced earlier this month. These are:

56 Station Road, Redcar - 15/11/2023

505 - 507 Kingsbury Road, London - 10/11/2023

64 High Street, Pwllheli, Wales - 15/11/2023

28 Market Place, Cirencester - 17/11/2023

7 Market Place, Middleton in Teesdale - 17/11/2023

91 Taff Street, Pontypridd, Wales - 16/11/2023

93 Euston Road, London - 15/11/2023

6 Market Place, Durham - 08/12/2023

86/90 Dalton Road, Barrow In Furness - 17/11/2023

Full list of Barclays bank branches that have already closed