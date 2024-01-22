BBC ordered to work closely with publishers amid concerns over threat to local news

The BBC has been ordered to work more closely with publishers amid growing concerns about the threat it poses to the future of independent local news.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industry regulator Ofcom will also be told to produce an annual report looking at the impact the Corporation is having on local news in the UK.

The instructions are contained in the Government’s mid-term review of the BBC’s Charter, its contract with Government which is underpinned by the licence fee, a criminally-enforced tax paid by every household that watches live TV of any kind even if they never tune into a single BBC programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mid-term review also gives media regulator Ofcom greater powers to scrutinise the BBC’s online services, which have attracted strong criticism from independent publishers, after the BBC began slashing its local radio services and boosting its local news online, directly competing with existing local news websites such as this one.

Publishers say the BBC’s licence fee model, which enables it to publish stories without adverts and using state-of-the-art technology gives it an unfair advantage which could ultimately drive some historic local news titles out of business.

An announcement from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the mid-term review ‘stresses the need for the BBC to clearly demonstrate how it will meet its obligations on distinctiveness’ and for for the BBC ‘to meaningfully engage with its competitors, such as radio stations and local newspapers, when considering changes to its services.’

The BBC’s complaints process will also be overhauled, to provide more independent scrutiny, amid concerns that the current complaints service doesn’t inspire confidence from those raising objections about the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, senior editors across the industry including from this one took the unprecedented step of writing to readers to warn of the dangers of the BBC’s expansion into local news, branding the Corporation 'neighbours from Hell.'

The BBC dismissed the concerns in a statement on its website, pointing to its funding of 165 Local Democracy Reporters through the Local News Partnership with publishers. Publishers, who employ the LDRs under contract from the BBC, say that the positive intent of the LDR scheme is wiped out by the existential risk the BBC’s wider local news plans pose for independent journalism organisations.

Chief executive of the publishers' representation body the News Media Association Owen Meredith said: “The government’s recommendation that the BBC strengthen its transparency and engagement with commercial media providers is welcome and makes clear the BBC needs to change its current approach, particularly in the local news marketplace, to support rather than compete with commercial providers.

"By needlessly boosting its digital local news offering, at the expense of much-loved local radio services, the BBC threatens to crush commercial local news publishers who cannot be expected to compete with the might of the licence fee. Ultimately, this could result in the BBC becoming the only source of local news in many communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MPs and Ofcom need to wake up to this threat and press the BBC to change course on these misguided plans.”

The BBC has been ordered to work closely with publishers amid concerns over threat to local news.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Government wants to see a strong, independent BBC that can thrive in the years to come as a major contributor to the nation’s successful creative industries.

“In a rapidly changing media landscape the BBC needs to adapt or risk losing the trust of the audiences it relies on.