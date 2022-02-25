Best supermarket in UK announced - with Aldi coming in second place

A shopper browses for fruit and vegetables in a Tesco supermarket in London on December 14, 2020 (Getty Images)

The UK’s favourite supermarket has been revealed with Marks & Spencer taking top spot despite a strong showing from discount store Aldi.

The high street stalwart received a customer score of 78% in the annual Which? survey, narrowly beating Aldi (77%) into second place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we take a look at the results of the survey.

Which in-store supermarkets topped the list?

M&S not only received a high customer score in the survey, but also received five stars for store appearance, customer service and the quality of its own-brand and fresh products.

Aldi, which topped last year’s poll, was the only supermarket to get a full five stars for value for money.

Survey respondents described it as “cheap and cheerful” but said it was let down by long queues.

Waitrose completed the top three with 75% but, like M&S, suffered lower scores on value for money.

M&S chief operating officer and food managing director Stuart Machin said: “As M&S Food modernises to become a bigger, better, fresher food business and expand our appeal to enable more customers to shop bigger baskets, this is a welcome endorsement.”

Which in-store supermarkets came bottom of the list?

The ‘big four’ supermarkets – Tesco (70%), Sainsbury’s (68%), Asda (67%) and Morrisons (67%) – were all in the bottom half of the table for their in-store offering.

Co-op was voted the worst in-store supermarket, languishing at the bottom of the ranking for the second year running with a 61% customer score.

Customers told Which? it was “expensive”, “always crowded” and had “long queues at checkout”.

A Co-op spokesman said: “Which?’s results are based on a sample of just over 200 people but each week more than 15 million shoppers overwhelmingly vote with their feet and visit our community stores.

“They choose Co-op for quick and friendly service from our colleagues and to buy our award-winning food and drink and honest value range, which offers ethically sourced Fairtrade and 100% British meat products at a fair price to shoppers.”

Which online supermarkets topped the list?

When it came to online supermarkets, Iceland was voted the best with a score of 76%, winning five stars for its availability of delivery slots and how easy its website or app was to use.

Tesco scored alongside Ocado (74%) as joint second best online supermarket.

Online-only Ocado (74%) was the only supermarket to get the full five stars for its product range.

Which? surveyed 3,057 members of the public online in October, of whom 1,304 reported their online grocery shopping experience.