Blue Light Card holders are in for a treat as the ‘Big Blue’ weekend is back. The event, which has been described as the ‘Black Friday’ for the Blue Light community will take place from June 30 to July 3.
Blue Light Card holders will be able to enjoy exclusive savings on big brands, enter competitions with amazing prizes, or stock up on essentials just in time for summer The four day event will play host to more than 80 exclusive offers, with enhanced savings on everything from clothing, holidays, BBQ essentials, days out and accessories.
Blue Light has partnered with brands such as Hotels.com, Bill’s, loveholidays, Ninja Kitchen and ODEON to offer members incredible savings including increased offer boosts, holiday vouchers, discounts on top of sale, free gifts and more!
Blue Light Card CEO, Tom Dalby, said: “After the success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to re-introduce Big Blue Weekend to demonstrate our continued gratitude to the Blue Light community who give their all to keep us safe, healthy and supported.
"This exclusive sale weekend will offer up some amazing discounts to help our members save on plenty of summer essentials, book their next trip away, or just treat themselves to something special."
Blue Light discounts are available to people in certain jobs including the NHS, fire service and teachers.
Blue Light Big weekend - list of offers
Holidays
- Hotels.com
- loveholidays
- Holiday Extras
- Parkdean Resorts
- Expedia
Fashion
- Seasalt Cornwall
- Puma
- Hollister
- River Island
- Ted Baker
Beauty
- ESPA
- The Body Shop
- GHD
- Lancome
- LOOKFANTASTIC
Days out
- Thorpe Park
- Blackpool Tower Eye
- Legoland Windsor Resort
- Madame Tussauds Blackpool
- Chessington World of Adventures
Home
- Shark
- Hoover
- Hotpoint
- Emma Bridgewater
- Ninja
Blue Light Card - how to sign up
Blue Light Cards offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants and are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website.
4x4 Response Ambulance Service
Blood Bikes
Border Force
British Army
Cave Rescue
Community First Responders
Fire Service
Highways England Traffic Officer
HM Armed Forces Veterans
HM Coastguard
HM Prison Service
Immigration Enforcement
Lowland Search and Rescue
MoD Fire Service
MoD Police
Mountain Rescue
NHS
Police
Red Cross
Reserve Armed Forces
RNLI
Royal Air Force
Royal Marines
Royal Navy
Search and Rescue
Social Care Workers
St Andrews Ambulance
St John Ambulance
UK Visas and Immigration