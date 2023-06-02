Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied claims he broke lockdown rules, describing the accusations as a “load of absolute nonsense."

Boris Johnson has denied fresh allegations he broke lockdown rules during the pandemic and insists the claims are a “load of absolute nonsense.”

Last week, the former MP was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over a breach of lockdown rules during his time in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referral was launched following a review of his official diary as part of a public inquiry into the pandemic. It revealed his friends visited the Chequers residence during lockdown.

Most Popular

However, Mr Johnson has denied the new allegations. In an interview with Sky's US correspondent James Matthews during his tour of the United States, he said: "This whole thing is a load of nonsense from beginning to end.

"I think it's ridiculous that elements in my diary should be cherry-picked and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without even anybody having the basic common sense to ask me what these entries referred to."

Asked whether the entries showed him "mingling with friends", Mr Johnson insisted "that is absolutely not what these diary entries show".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I just think it's totally nonsensical and bizarre that there are tens of thousands of entries in the prime minister's diary. I've never seen these things before.

Boris Johnson has denied the fresh allegations

"I have looked through it. None of them constitute a breach of the rules during COVID, they weren't during lockdown.