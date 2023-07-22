Here’s the full list of the 30 countries UK holidaymakers will soon need to pay a fee to enter.

British holidaymakers will soon be denied entry into 30 EU countries if they do not pay a visa fee. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is another travel barrier for UK residents after they voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The permit will cost £6 (€7) under an entirely electronic system designed to keep track of visitors who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone, but also don’t have freedom of movement - which will soon include Brits. Travellers over 18 must purchase the permit and show it upon arrival at their destination or they will be denied entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system will launch from 2024. It was originally set to begin in 2022, but updates to travel infrastructure resulted in delays.

Most Popular

The ETIAS permit is available to 1.4 billion people from across 60 visa-exempt coutries and gives UK citizens the right to stay in Europe for up to 90 days within a 18-day period. It’s valid for three years during which you can return to Europe multiple times.

Guidelines say the system will function in the same way as the American ESTA (Electronic System For Travel Authorisation), which means applicants for the ETIAS will undergo detailed checks to ensure they are eligible to travel to the EU. You may be denied a permit for several reasons - for example, if you are a convicted criminal, travelling from areas which may pose a danger to public health or on a travel watchlist.

The application will include questions about your employment, address and previous trips.

The European Travel Informatio The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is another travel barrier for British people after they voted to leave the EU.n and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is another travel barrier for British people after they voted to leave the EU.

Which EU countries require an ETIAS permit from British travellers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad