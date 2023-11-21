Brighton locals list their top 30 favourite football clichés

Brighton locals say their favourite footballing cliché is the classic “a game of two halves”.

A poll of 2,000 adults – including those living in Brighton – found others enjoy ‘no one is bigger than the club’ and ‘he's good, but can he do it on a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke?’ are also popular. So are ‘hospital pass’ and ‘if it was on target, it would have been a goal.’

The 888 sport UK study found Brighton locals like hearing these stock phrases – 71 per cent said they find them amusing. However, four per cent say they’re ‘not amusing at all’.

Love or hate them, 65 per cent think there’s a tendency for people to overuse them during TV and radio coverage. Despite this, locals say an average of two (1.6) footballing clichés a day – thinking nothing of saying the likes of ‘a wake-up call’ or ‘recipe for disaster' - and they’ll use them an average of three times a day.

Other favourite phrases among Brightonians include ‘take the game by the scruff of the neck,’ ‘we need to be more efficient with the ball’, and ‘the table doesn’t lie’.

Many also use everyday sporting phrases in conversation such as ‘par for the course’ and ‘level playing field’.

In fact, 69 per cent said they use them so often they don’t even automatically associate phrases like ‘get a head start’ with sport any more.

Top 30 most popular football clichés among Brighton locals