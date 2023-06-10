Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new UK tour following an an unforgettably explosive set at Download Festival - here’s how to get tickets

After an unforgettable headline performance at this year’s Download Festival, Bring Me The Horizon have announced they will be hitting the road on a UK and Ireland tour in early 2024.

Alongside the band’s tour announcement, they announced a brand-new studio album titled ‘POST HUMAN: NEX GEN’ will be released later this year. The BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum quintet will rock out to audiences up and down the UK and Ireland, including shows at London’s The O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s AO Arena whilst making a hometown return to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next January.

Special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress will join Bring Me The Horizon across all UK and Ireland dates. Bring Me The Horizon have had an exhilarating few years – selling over 5 million albums globally to date, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries, including two sold out nights at London’s O2, a night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowing a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018 and a headline slot in 2022’s Reading & Leeds Festival.

Bring Me The Horizon is made up of vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish. Their hits include ‘Throne’, ‘Can You Feel My Heart’ and ‘Follow You’.

But where will Bring Me The Horizon visit in the UK on their upcoming tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bring Me The Horizon tour: Full list of UK and Ireland dates

Tuesday, January 9 - Cardiff International arena

Wednesday, January 10 - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday, January 12 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday, January 13 - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday. January 14 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday, January 16 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday, January 17 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday, January 18 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday, January 20 - London O2 Arena

Tuesday, January 23 - Dublin 3 Arena

How to get tickets to Bring Me The Horizon

The Bring Me The Horizon presale will start on Wednesday, June 14 at 10am. The general sale will follow on Friday, June 16 at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

